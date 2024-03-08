PWD Working On Citizen-Centric Pothole Citizen App, Says Minister Rakesh Singh

Rakesh Singh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Public Works Department is working on a Pothole Citizen App that will make it possible for common citizens to register their complaints and pictures of any potholes that they see on the road. This will make it easier for the department to monitor real-time situation of roads in the state.

PWD minister of state Rakesh Singh during an interaction with reporters on Thursday at the inauguration of a road built at a cost of Rs 61 crore in Sanwer said, “We are coming with an app which will help in geo tagging of potholes. People can send pictures of potholes with their location on this app. Subsequently, the area’s PWD officer will be alerted and the work will have to be done by a predetermined deadline.”

Speaking over third-party audit in the PWD, the minister said that third- party audit is under consideration and is at a preliminary stage.

“We are thinking over it because it will prove to be an effective measure in upgrading standards of work and will give a reality check on every work of the department,” said the minister.

Minister Singh and water resources minister Tulsi Silawat inaugurated a road built at a cost of Rs 61 crore in village Kshipra of Sanwer Assembly constituency.

On the demand of Silawat, he also announced the construction of a bridge in front of Singaji temple in village Dakachaya. Its cost will be approximately Rs 1 crore.

Silawat said in his address that today roads have been built in every village in Sanwer area. Narmada water scheme is taking shape in hundreds of villages. Education and health facilities have also expanded in the area.

He added that recently 29. 85 kilometre long roads costing about Rs 75 crore 50 lakh have been approved for Sanwer area and expressed his gratitude to Singh for granting approval of the roads.