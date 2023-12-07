Protest Over Killing Of Gogamedi: Karni Sena Activists Hold Demo At Tower Chowk In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Demonstrations are being held across the state in protest against the murder of the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena in Rajasthan on Tuesday. In this sequence, Karni Sena activists demonstrated shouting slogans here at the Tower Chowk on Wednesday afternoon. The agitators blocked the intersection for 20 minutes and submitted a memorandum by burning the effigy of Rajasthan government.

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was shot dead in Jaipur on December 5. The news of the murder has angered Karni Sena workers across the country. On Wednesday, men and women associated with Karni Sena demonstrated at the Tower Chowk. During the protest, the activists blocked the road. They also sat on a symbolic dharna. Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj functionaries also joined them.

Shailendra Bana of Karni Sena said that some criminals entered the house of Gogamedi and murdered him. While there was already suspicion of attack on him, there is a smell of conspiracy in the incident. The government did not give him security. The accused have not been arrested yet. If the accused are not arrested soon, the entire state will come to a standstill, he warned.