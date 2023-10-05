Priyanka Gandhi Highlights Shivraj's Name 'Missing' In PM Modi's Speeches In Poll-Bound MP, Raises Questions On Rising Inflation, Joblessness

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi strongly raised the issues of rising inflation and unemployment in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, while simultaneously launching scathing attacks at the ruling BJP government, as she addressed a huge public gathering in Dhar on Thursday.

She also highlighted that PM Modi prefers to ‘skip’ CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's name in his speeches given in Madhya Pradesh.

"PM Modi hardly takes name of Shivraj during the speeches here. This confirms that Shivraj Singh Chouhan is not becoming the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

"However, Modi does mention the name of Congress 50 times during his 50-minute speech. I wish instead of Congress, he would have emphasised on 'Vikas' during his public address."

Gandhi's event was jam-packed with the public as thousands of people gathered to listen to her In Dhar.

Priyanaka Gandhi accused the BJP government of tricking the poor. "During the Congress' regime, ration would cost Rs 60 and gas cylinder at Rs 425. However, BJP is advertising free ration, but charging Rs 1125 for a gas cylinder."

Highlighting unemployment in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi said as many as 70k positions of teachers, 75% posts in Universities, 90% positions in government health care centre of doctors-- including gynecologists, surgeons and pediatrics, are lying vacant.

While small businessmen are struggling with the complexities of Goods and Services Tax.

She further urged public to not be manipulated by BJP's false advertisements and hoardings claiming benefits under end number of schemes ,instead check if those are being implement on the ground.

Listing Congress government achievements during its 18-month tenure in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi said Kamal Nath team brought and approved the Metro projects of Bhopal and Indore, waived farm loans and more.

As the audience cheered, Priyanka Gandhi reiterated the Congress' guarantees of:

1. Rs 1500 per month to eligible women under Nari Samman Yojana.

2. Free electricity to farmers using motor pumps upto 5 HP for irrigation.

3. Farm loans waiver.

4. Gas Cylinder at Rs 500

5. Power bill waiver of farmers.

