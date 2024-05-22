Prioritising Subjects Is Very Important In Exam: CMA PD Modh

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): CMA PD Modh, educationist from Ahmedabad, has laid stress on the importance of an effective study plan in exam preparation. He said that managing time and prioritising subjects is very important. He advised students to maintain a balance between daily study hours and relaxation, so that studies can be continuous and effective.

Modh was addressing a special programme here organised by Indore Dewas Chapter of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) for students appearing for the upcoming Cost Accounting examination. His speech included detailed information on how to prepare for the exam and how to solve the question paper correctly.

He explained that making notes briefly and clearly helps a lot during revision. He stressed on the importance of practice. He said that the more you practice, the better you will perform in the exam. He advised students to solve model papers and old question papers regularly to get experience of the exam pattern and time management.

He also discussed mental preparation and stress management. He advised to adopt techniques like meditation and yoga, so that mental peace can be maintained at the time of examination. Physical health and adequate sleep are also important during examination days. He also said that it is very important to maintain positive thinking and confidence during examination.

CMA Modh shared views on strategies to solve questions during examination. He said that first of all read the question paper carefully and understand what has actually been asked. He advised to solve multiple choice questions first, then solve short questions and give time to difficult questions later. This saves time and maintains confidence.

The programme ended with a question and answer session. The programme was held under the chairmanship of Indore Dewas Chapter Chairman CMA Rahul Jain and chief hospitality of CMA Praveen Mundra. CMA Vijay Joshi, CMA Neeraj Maheshwari and other executive members were present in the programme. CMA Ravindra Dubey presented vote of thanks.

Indore Dewas Chapter Secretary CMA Pankaj Raizada said that such programmes will continue to be organised in the future in the interest of students.