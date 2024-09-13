President's Visit To Indore: Rashtrapathi Bhavan Has Fixed Only One-Hour Time For DAVV Convocation

President Droupadi Murmu | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While President Droupadi Murmu is going to award medals to toppers from different streams, PhD students would have to settle with a group photo with the first citizen of the country as Rashtrapati Bhavan as allotted only one hour for convocation at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

Murmu is coming to the city on a two-day visit on September 18. Here, she is going to be the Chief Guest at DAVV convocation. Murmu will visit Ujjain also and stay overnight in Indore. She will be the first President to stay overnight in Indore after around three decades. Rashtrapathi Bhavan has fixed only one-hour time for the convocation.

Sticking to it, DAVV has prepared a minute-to-minute programme. Unlike previous convocations, PhD students won’t be able to receive degrees at the hands of the Chief Guest. They, however, will be able to pose for a group photo with the President.

Two stages will be set up outside the university auditorium, the first stage will be for the group photo of students with the President and another stage will be for photo of executive members, deans and members of academic council with the President.

After the procession will end and dignitaries take their seats, the vice chancellor will deliver the welcome address. After that, toppers from different disciplines will be awarded medals by the President.

Post medals ceremony, higher education minister Inder Singh Parmar, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and Governor Mangubhai Patel will deliver their addresses. Lastly, the President will address the students. Registrar Ajay Verma will coordinate the programme and propose the vote of thanks.

160 PhD students, nearly 40 toppers

The DAVV has received a total of 160 registrations from students, who have completed their PhD degrees, confirming their participation in the convocation. As far as toppers are concerned, the university has received around 40 registrations.