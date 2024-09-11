IIM Indore Conducts ‘KHOJ’ For 80 Investigative Officers

IIM Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant step towards addressing the critical issue of missing minors, IIM Indore, in partnership with the Indore Police Commissionerate, hosted a specialised training workshop titled KHOJ (Knowledge, Hope, Outreach & Justice) on Tuesday. Inaugurated by IIM Indore’s director Prof Himanshu Rai, the workshop aimed to equip 80 investigative officers (IOs) with crucial insights, best practices, and tools necessary to investigate and prevent cases of missing minors more effectively.

Additional police commissioner (crime & headquarters) Manoj Kumar Srivastava, and deputy commissioner of police (headquarters) Jagdish Dawar were also present on the occasion. Last year, IIM Indore collaborated with the Indore police commissionerate to address the critical issue of missing minors in the region.

The project, initiated through an MoU signed in July 2023, aimed to investigate the root causes behind the disappearance of minors, focusing on girls aged 13-17 from marginalised socio-economic backgrounds. Through archival research, case studies, and interviews with victims and police officers, IIM Indore’s team, led by Rai and team members Prof ShrutiTewari, Prof Shivani Sharma and Naveen Krishna Rai, developed comprehensive recommendations.

These aimed to enhance preventive measures, expedite recovery efforts, and support rehabilitation through awareness campaigns and community involvement, ensuring a safer environment for vulnerable adolescents. The KHOJ workshop aimed at providing specialised training to investigative officers based on the recommendations outlined in the institute’s comprehensive report on missing minors.

This workshop was designed to equip officers with the knowledge and skills required to address the issue more effectively, focusing on understanding the psycho-social triggers, implementing preventive strategies, and enhancing recovery and rehabilitation processes. The training emphasised case-based learning, community outreach, and legal protocols, ensuring that investigative officers are better prepared to safeguard vulnerable adolescents and bring justice to affected families.

Rai emphasised the institute’s dedication to social responsibility through academic research for public benefit. He outlined the collaboration with the police to tackle the critical issue of missing minors, stating, “The KHOJ workshop is an extension of our shared responsibility towards society. Our research-based recommendations have significantly aided the police in recovering minors. This workshop is crucial for enhancing the capabilities of investigative officers in handling such sensitive cases.”

He described the initiative as a mission rather than a project, driven by alarming statistics. “The figures surrounding missing minors are concerning. To address this, we must unite in our efforts,” he said. He introduced the KHOJ framework, emphasising Knowledge, Hope, Outreach, and Justice.

“Knowledge helps us understand our goals and methods. Hope brings optimism to the lives of missing minors. Outreach involves community-wide efforts beyond just police work. Justice requires collective action to ensure fairness and resolution,” he explained.

He encouraged officers to be bold and innovative, urging them to disregard naysayers and focus on making a meaningful impact. Srivastava said, "It is an honour to be here at IIM Indore. Prof Rai’s leadership has contributed to numerous impactful initiatives. This workshop is not just about learning but about implementing these lessons in real life, so we can better contribute to society in a proper, meaningful way," he said.

He said that the partnership between IIM Indore and the Indore Police has already proven successful, noting the city’s high recovery rate for missing minors. The aim of the KHOJ workshop, he said, was to continue building on that success by empowering IOs with the knowledge and techniques needed to prevent disappearances and ensure timely recovery.