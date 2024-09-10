In A First, Ram-Krishna Peeth To Come Up On Indore's DAVV Campus | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a first, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) will soon establish ‘Shri Ram-Krishna Bharatiya Gyan Parampara Peeth,’ a centre dedicated to research and knowledge related to Indian traditions, specifically focusing on the epics of Ramayana, Mahabharata and the teachings of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.

The proposal forwarded by DAVV executive council member Dr AK Dwivedi got the EC’s nod in the meeting held on Monday. ‘When established, the centre will aim to promote in-depth study and research on revered Hindu scriptures, including 'Shri Ramcharitmanas' and 'Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta'," Dwivedi said.

Dwivedi highlighted the historical and spiritual significance of Indore region, noting that Lord Parshuram was born in Janapav under Mhow Tehsil in Indore district, while Lord Krishna received education at the Sandipani Ashram in Ujjain. Apart from this, the meeting also took two key decisions including increasing examination fee by 10 per cent, a move which will have impact on 2.5 lakh students studying in colleges under DAVV and starting a course on MBA (Traffic Management).

Some other major decisions

The meeting also approved the appointment of a Taiwanese teacher to teach Mandarin at the university, enhancing DAVV's language offerings. Additionally, it was decided to make library facilities accessible online, benefiting over 5k students.

Promotions for 20 self-financed faculty members, including five professors and 15 associate professors were also sanctioned. Furthermore, a gold medal will be introduced for MSc Physics students at future convocation ceremonies. The meeting marked the last executive council session under chairmanship of vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain whose term is to end shortly.