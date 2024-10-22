 President Droupadi Murmu Fetes Indore As Best District In Western Zone In 5th National Water Awards
The award was received by District Collector Ashish Singh and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shivam Verma and CEO District Panchayat Siddharth Jain.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
President Droupadi Murmu Presented Best District category 2023 to Indore | Collector Office Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore district has bagged the Best District category 2023 title in the Western Zone in Fifth National Water Award.

The award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu in a function at Vigyan Bhavan, Delhi on Tuesday. Indore Collector Asheesh Singh and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shivam Verma and CEO District Panchayat Siddharth Jain received the award.

The announcement for the same has been made on October 15 in New Delhi by Union Jal Shakti minister CR Patil and its ceremony was held on October 22.

Notably, the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD&GR) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti announced 38 winners, including joint winners in nine categories, which include Best State, Best District, Best Gram Panchayat, Best Urban Local Body, Best School or College.

