President Droupadi Murmu Buys Sarees At Mrignayni, Pays Through UPI In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Exquisite craftsmanship of artisans at Mrignayni Emporium of Indore left President Draupadi Murmu overwhelmed on Wednesday evening. She even bought two sarees of Kosa Silk and Chanderi Silk worth Rs 33,000 and made payment through UPI.

She was also gifted four handicrafts and handloom items, including Bagh and Maheshwari sarees, Gond painting and Jhabua doll, by artisans.

Even CM Mohan Yadav gifted her Chanderi saree on behalf of people of MP.

President Murmu arrived in Indore for two days visit to the city and Ujjain. After landing at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, she drove straight to Mrignayni Emporium at MG Road.

Mrignayni Emporium is a retail outlet of MP Small Scale Industries Corporation, where handicrafts and handloom items of state artisans are offered for sale. She interacted with national award winner artisans and appreciated handloom made silk and cotton sarees.



Bagh s famous Bagh print sarees artisan Mubariq Khatri told the President that last 11 generations of his family were engaged in this trade. He also gifted a Bagh print saree to her.



Maheswari saree:

National award winner weaver from Maheshwar Allaudin Ansari told the President that he imprints the sun shine reflecting on Narmada waves on sarees border. He also gifted a Maheshwari saree to her.



Famous Jhabua dolls

Durgabai Vyam, graffiti artists from Dindori, presented Gond graffiti painting to the President. Durgabai said that she was training children in the art through a society free of cost. Couple Ramesh and Shanti Parmar of Jhabua who are famous for hand-made doll, presented popular Jhabua dolls to the President. The couple informed the President that their dolls made of cotton and clothswere in huge demand in the market.



On Thursday morning, President Murmu would head to Ujjain to participate in local programme and later in the day participate in the convocation ceremony of Devi Ahilya University.