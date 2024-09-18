VIDEO: Ganpati Visarjan Continues In Bhopal, Indore Amid Chants Of 'Bappa Moriya'; Administration Determined For Safe & Smooth Idol Immersion

Ganpati Visarjan going on at Bhopal's Prempura Ghat on Wednesday. | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ganpati Visarjan continued for the second consecutive day on Wednesday in cities like Bhopal and Indore. Both the district administration teams have made strict arrangements to ensure safety. For instance, residents were not allowed to go near the water bodies; instead, special lorry and belts were arranged for idol immersion.

The idol immersion started on Anant Chaturdahi on Tuesday and is likely to continue till Wednesday evening.

The immersion of Lord Ganesha idols has been proceeding smoothly since last night at Prempura Ghat. The idols are being immersed one after another. Four large cranes have been deployed for immersing the bigger idols, while a separate tank (Kund) has been set up for the smaller ones.

Ganpati Visarjan continues day after #AnnantChaturdashi in Bhopal. Check out glimpses from capital's Rani Kamlapati Ghat #GanpatiVisarjan2024 #GanpatiBappaMorya pic.twitter.com/bx0Ta8vCr8 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 18, 2024

The district administration has ensured all necessary arrangements, prioritizing cleanliness. Devotional items are being collected separately, and people are prohibited from approaching the pond or discarding religious materials into it.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava perform mass idol immersion

Ganpati Visarjan going on at in a pond near Indore's Jawahar Tekri on Wednesday. | FP Photo

#WATCH | MP: Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Attends Ganpati Visarjan At Jawahar Tekri#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/y6WJGXb8Ao — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 18, 2024

Similarly, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav performed the mass immersion of Ganesh idols with full rituals in a pond at Jawahar Tekri on Dhar Road on Wednesday.

The immersion was carried out using modern techniques following the traditional rituals.

Commissioner Shivam Verma, and Shri Ganesh Utsav Committee In-charge Nandkishore Pahadiya, along with Mayor Council Members Ashwini Shukla and Niranjan Singh Chauhan, participated in the event.