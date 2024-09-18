Anant Chaturdashi 2024: Denizens Bid Farewell To Lord Ganesh, Marking Conclusion Of 10-Day Festivities | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of people gathered to witness the tableau procession on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi on Tuesday. This year marks 101 years of the procession in all old areas of the city.

The procession commenced around 6.30 pm from Chikmagalur Square after a formal puja of the Khajrana temple tableau at 5.30 pm by collector Asheesh Singh, commissioner of police Rakesh Gupta and municipal commissioner Shivam Verma under guidance of Khajrana temple chief priest Ashok Bhatt.

The Khajrana temple tableau presenting Ashta Vinayak idols led the way, followed by the Indore Development Authority, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and various mill associations, including Hope Textile Limited (Bhandari Mill), Kalyan Mill, Malwa Mill, Hukamchand Mill, Swadeshi Mill, Rajkumar Mill, Sputnik Tutorial Academy, Jai Harsiddhi Maa Seva Samiti, Shri Shastri Corner Youth Association, Chhota Ganpati Temple and Malharganj.

Around 25 tableaux and 90 akharas participated in the procession, which traversed for around 15 kilometres.

FP Photo

The tableaux showcased a wide range of themes from patriotism to highlights of the Hariyali Mahotsav, Goddess Kalka slaying the demon Raktabija to battle between Lord Krishna and Lord Indra, Ganesh family to Lord Ram and Hanuman, Lord Krishna’s rasleela to lifting a chariot wheel. To attract children, a special tableau of the cartoon character Motu-Paltu was constructed as well as a replica of sleeping Kumbhakarna was made to grab the attention of the audience.

Initially, the number of people seemed to be low, but the crowd swelled after 10 pm.

Residents along the procession route were seen on their terraces and balconies. Stages were set up along the route to welcome the tableaux. The procession continued till late in the night.

The best tableau and akhara will be awarded.

A-1 CREATION

Officials on the toes

The administration, police, IMC, fire brigade officials and power department were on their toes for the entire duration of the procession. Watchtowers were set up along the procession route to monitor security, with medical professionals stationed at these towers. Ambulances with medical staff were deployed at key locations and the event was monitored via CCTV cameras.

Akharas demonstrate skills

FP Photo

Large number of girls participated to exhibit their skills in the procession. Members of various traditional akharas showcased their skills with swords and other weapons. The artistes of the akharas performed one hand patta and two hands banathi.

FP Photo

Procession route

The procession began from the mill area (Chikmagalur Square) - DRP Line ground, proceeding through Shram Shivir, Devi Ahilya Marg, MG Road, Krishnapura, Nandlalpura, Jawahar Marg, Narsingh Bazaar, Sitla Mata Bazaar, Gaurakund and Khajuri Bazaar, eventually reaching Rajwada and returning to their destinations.

ANANDSHIVRE

Eunuchs welcome tableaux

Eunuchs, adorned in traditional dresses, danced enthusiastically to the beat of drums on the stage. They were seen eagerly waiting for the arrival of the tableaux. As the tableaux passed the stage, the eunuchs began dancing and joyfully tossed flower petals into the air to welcome them

ANANDSHIVRE

Scuffle breaks out between youth and cops

A scuffle broke out between a youth and the police officers during the procession near the eunuchs' stage on Jawahar Marg at around 11:30 pm. A father and his son were approaching the stage to pay their respects when a police officer pushed the father. In response, the son began assaulting the officer, prompting the police to retaliate and engage with the youth.

ANANDSHIVRE

Emotions run high on last day of Ganesh Chaturthi

Earlier in the day, thousands of people immersed Ganesh idols into tanks, ponds and falls near the city. Huge processions were witnessed on the streets, carrying Ganesh idols on carts and trucks along with dhols and DJs. Devotees were seen in mixed emotions, at one point dancing and enjoying on dhols and crying while immersing the idols.

Devotees were seen chanting slogans all along the route. Dressed in traditional attire, many college students took out procession. Many office workers went together for the immersion of Bappa.

A-1 CREATION

A crowd was also seen at the collection centres set up by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) across the city for devotees to drop off their Ganesh idols. Besides that, people also immerse in eco-friendly ponds made by IMC keeping the environmental safety in mind.

Some people preferred to immerse the eco-friendly idol in tubs and buckets at the home, which can be poured into the plants at home afterwards.

Mayor to perform mass idol immersion today

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav will perform mass immersion of Ganesh idols with full rituals in a pond at Jawahar Tekri on Dhar Road at 9.30 am on Wednesday.

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), like previous year, collected idols for eco-friendly immersion on Tuesday at 100 locations set up in the city.

Artificial ponds were also created at many places for people to immerse the idols. The IMC has made a hydraulic platform which will be used for immersion of idols at Jawahar Tekri.