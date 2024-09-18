Madhya Pradesh: Youth Stabbed To Death During Ganesh Visarjan In Jabalpur; Altercation Occurred Over Dispute | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic incident of brutal murder during Ganesh Visarjan procession has come to light from Jabalpur. A 23-year-old youth was killed in Regwa village under Madhotal police station limit on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

According to information, a youth named Vikas Banjara was stabbed to death following a dispute during the Ganesh Visarjan procession. The incident occurred when Vikas was returning home with his friends after the immersion of the Ganesh idol.

A heated argument broke out between Vikas and three individuals, identified as Manish Choudhary, Karan Kala Choudhary, and Abhishek Choudhary. During the altercation, the accused surrounded Vikas and attacked him with a knife. Vikas was critically injured in the attack and died on the spot.

According to Madhotal Police Station SI Nilesh Porte, the police rushed to the scene upon receiving information, took custody of the body, and conducted a preliminary investigation. The body has since been sent for a post-mortem. Vikas's family members confirmed that he was returning home from the Ganesh Visarjan when the accused, who lived nearby, attacked him.

This incident has created tension in the area, as what began as a simple argument during the festival turned into a deadly altercation. The Madhotal police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused while keeping a close watch on the situation to maintain order.