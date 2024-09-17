Miscreants Beat Petrol Pump Staff With Belts In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior; VIDEO

Three petrol pump employees were beaten by half a dozen of miscreants in Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Three employees of Annapurna Petrol Pump were brutally thrashed by half a dozen miscreants in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Tuesday. The miscreants hurled abuses at the staff and beat them with belts when they refused to their demands of money for liquor.

The video for the same has also surfaced.

The victims were identified as Kamal Chauhan, Sonu Balmiki and Deepu Chauhan working at Annapurna Petrol Pump located on the road going from Dabra to Bhitarwar. The injured employees were sent to the hospital for treatment.

According to information, half a dozen miscreants reached Annapurna Petrol Pump on Tuesday and demanded extortion money for drinking liquor from the employees of Petrol Pump. Upon refusing, the miscreants allegedly thrash three employees, Kamal Chauhan, Sonu Balmiki and Deepu Chauhan.

The employees were brutally beaten with sticks and belts. When the employees got the chance, they ran away from the petrol pump and informed the police.

The police sent the injured employees to the Civil Hospital in Dabra and first aid was offered where Kamal Singh was referred to Hospital in Gwalior due to his serious condition. He has been treated in the trauma center.

The police hasn't registered a case against the miscreants as of now. The police are searching for the evidence in the CCTV cameras installed at the Petrol Pump. Further details are awaited.