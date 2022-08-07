Prahlad Patel takes oath as Ratlam mayor

Prahlad Patel |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Newly elected mayor Prahlad Patel and 34 corporators were administered oath here in Ratlam on Sunday.

According to information, five Congress councillors had already taken an oath a day earlier as they were opposed to this programme.

The ceremony was organised at MLA Auditorium on Sailana Road. Patel was administered the oath by collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi . Then councillors of the BJP and four independent councillors took the oath.

After the oath, newly elected mayor Prahlad Patel assumed charge at the municipal corporation office. He first signed a file to buy a Rs two crores cleaning machine for the cleanliness of the city under the cleanliness campaign. He added he will start the work from today itself to fulfil his resolutions. The mayor has promised to solve the city's water problem in 15 to 20 days by installing new pumps.

On this occasion, Mandsaur MP Sudhir Gupta, Jawara MLA Rajendra Pandey, senior BJP leader Himmat Kothari and MLA Chetan Kashyap were also present in the swearing-in programme.

