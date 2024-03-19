Poor State Of Affairs At MYH: ERCP Machine Idling For 3 Yrs; Patients Forced To Seek Private Hospital Help

MY Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tall claims of MGM Medical College administration to upgrade Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital as a ‘model hospital’ fell flat. Authorities failed to start the Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) machine even after three years of procuring it. Large number of patients suffering from gastric issues is forced to go to private hospitals to get diagnosed for gall bladder and liver diseases but the medical college administration couldn’t get the machine unboxed.

Surprisingly, the medical college had procured the machine at Rs 50 lakh but doctors cite excuse of lack of other instruments to begin the facility in the hospital. ‘ERCP is a procedure to diagnose and treat problems in the liver, gall bladder, bile ducts and pancreas. It combines X-ray and the use of an endoscope—a long, flexible, lighted tube.

It helps doctors in early diagnoses and treatment and the treatment would be free for patients at MY Hospital. The cost of diagnoses and treatment in private hospital is between Rs 15k and 16k,’ the hospital staff said. They added that the hospital pays Rs 15k per patient under Ayushman Bharat Scheme to the private hospital and have paid over Rs 40 lakh in the last three years for the same.

Meanwhile, gastroenterologist Dr Atul Shende blamed MY Hospital and MGM Medical College administration for the delay. ‘We require some more equipment to start the machine. We have informed the hospital and college administration both for the same but in vain. We are expecting to get the equipment soon,’ Dr Shende informed media persons.