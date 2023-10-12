Poll Impact: PSC-2022 Main Exams Extended; Now In Last Week Of December

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): State Service Main Exams for the year 2022 have been postponed by two months. As per the previously announced schedule, the exams which were to be held from October 30 to November 4, will now be held from December 26 to 31. Due to the assembly elections, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) decided to extend the exam schedule. On Wednesday evening, MPPSC released a new schedule.

Earlier, some candidates had reached the Commission's office on Wednesday afternoon demanding an extension in exam dates. The candidates informed MPPSC officials that many candidates who are in government jobs are also appearing for the main exams.

“Owing to assembly elections, candidates in government jobs won’t get leave for writing the exams,” the candidates said handing over a memorandum to the MPPSC officials seeking an extension in the exam dates.

In the evening, MPPSC released a new exam schedule. Even if the candidates had not demanded for extension in exams, MPPSC would have postponed the exams owing to elections as district and police administration could not have been able to play their roles in the conduct of exams.

