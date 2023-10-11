Indore: 5 Years Imprisonment To Candidate And Impersonator In 2009 PMT Exam Case

Imprisonment To Candidate And Impersonator In 2009 PMT Exam Case | Representative Image

Indore: The Special Judge of CBI court here sentenced Purushottam Khoiya and Saurabh Chandra Gupta to undergo five years of rigorous Imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 12,000 each in a case related to PMT 2009 Examination conducted by Vyapam.

CBI had registered the instant case in compliance to Supreme Court's order dated 09.07.2015 passed in WP(Civil) No. 417/2015 and took over the investigation of the FIR No. 682/2014. The case was earlier registered at Police Station Sanyogitaganj, Indore on 16.09.2014 against the candidate, Khoiya and other unknown persons on complaint from Dean of a college based at Indore on the allegations of impersonation in PMT-2009 examination conducted by Vyapam on 08.07.2009.

It was alleged that the candidate, Purushottam Khoiya had taken admission in MBBS course in a Medical College at Indore after qualifying the PMT examination with the illegal means through impersonator.

Read Also VYAPAM Police Constable Recruitment 2012: CBI Court Sentences Four Year RI To 3 Including Candidate

CBI filed first charge sheet on 25.05.2016 against the candidate and investigation was kept open to find out the impersonator who appeared on behalf of him.

After extensive efforts, CBI traced the impersonator Saurabh Chandra Gupta. The expert opinion report on photograph and handwriting/ signature established that impersonator Gupta appeared on behalf of of the candidate in the MPPMT-2009 examination.

A supplementary chargesheet was filed on 30.06.2017 against Khoiya and Gupta. The Trial Court found both the accused guilty and convicted them.

Read Also Bengal: CBI Starts Questioning Teachers in School Jobs Scam Case

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)