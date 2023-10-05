VYAPAM Police Constable Recruitment 2012: CBI Court Sentences Four Year RI To 3 Including Candidate

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Judge, CBI VYAPAM Cases, Gwalior has convicted three persons including a middleman, an impersonator and a candidate and sentenced them to four years rigorous imprisonment in a case related to Police Constable Recruitment Test-2012 conducted by Vyapam, officials said on Thursday. The Court has slapped a fine of Rs 13,100 on Somesh Tomar (Candidate), while middleman Umesh Tomar and impersonator Manoj Pathak (have been fined Rs. 14,100/- each.

CBI had registered the instant case on August 21, 2015 and taken over the investigation of FIR registered at Police Station Dehat, Bhind, on July 10, 2014

The case was registered against candidate Somesh Tomar on charge of cheating by impersonation in the Police Constable Recruitment Test (PCRT)- 2012 on the basis of an inquiry conducted by state police.

It was alleged that OMR Answer Sheet and Thumb Impressions of said accused with Vyapam, his specimen thumb impression did not match.

A charge sheet was filed by local police on September 19,2014 against Tomar in the Court of Judicial Magistrate, Bhind. During investigations, CBI collected additional evidence and filed a supplementary charge-sheet on June 24,2016 against the candidate and another supplementary chargesheet on October 30,2018 against Middleman and Impersonator.The Trial Court found the accused guilty and convicted them.