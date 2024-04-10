 Poll Authority In Indore To Keep An Eye On Social Media Influencers To Curb Paid News
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 09:11 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):

During the last year's Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, same or similar content related to the campaign of some candidates had been posted by several social media influencers in the city, raising suspicion that they were being paid for publishing it.

When asked about it during an election-related workshop, district election officer Ashish Singh told reporters, "If the accounts of several social media influencers show similar trend of campaigning in favour of candidates and it appears to be a violation of the model code of conduct, our media monitoring cell will take note of it." If social media influencers violate rules during the elections, they will certainly face action, he added.

Officials will also act against fake news on social media during the Lok Sabha elections, Singh said.

Indore has 25.13 lakh registered voters, highest among the Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. It will go to polls on May 13. 

