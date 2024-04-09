Indore: SSH Becomes First Government Hospital In State To Start ERCP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):

With the start of ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) for treating patients suffering from gastric disorders, Super Speciality Hospital (SSH) has become the only government hospital in the state providing this advanced treatment facility to patients.

The ERCP procedure has been started with the help of private organisations which donated the OT table and the C-Arm machine to the hospital.

On the other hand, the facility couldn’t be started at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital where the machine is lying for the last three years.

Consultant gastroenterologist Dr Amit Aggarwal said that ailments related to liver, gall bladder, alimentary canal, stones and jaundice will be treated with the ERCP procedure started at SSH.

“Apart from this, it is also used in the treatment of cancer of liver tubes. The ERCP treatment cost ranges from Rs 30,000 to Rs 2 lakh in private hospitals but it will cost less than even half of this in the Super Speciality Hospital. Moreover, patients under Ayushman Bharat Scheme will get the treatment for free,” Dr Agrawal said.

Patients with narrow alimentary canal can be treated with modern treatment methods.

“With its commencement, not only Indore but patients across the state will be benefitted. For this, ERCP machine worth Rs 50 lakh, C-arm machine worth Rs 15 lakh and OT table worth Rs 5 lakh have been brought to the hospital due to the efforts of divisional commissioner Deepak Singh, dean Dr Sanjay Dixit, and superintendent Dr Sumit Shukla,” the consultant added.

The doctors said that they have performed a bile duct operation on one patient through endoscopy and ERCP.

Patients with shrunken food pipe treated

Dr Agrawal said that the food pipe of people who drink acid mistakenly gets shrunk. Similarly, patients with narrow food pipes and other blockages can be treated.

Machine could not be started in MYH even after three years

The ERCP machine was introduced in MY Hospital about three years ago, but it has not been started yet. The responsible doctors are blaming each other for not starting the facility and they have not been able to take out the machine from the store till now.