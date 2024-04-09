 Indore: Soil Testing Report Expected By May; Construction Set To Begin By April's End For Elevated Corridor From LIG To Navlakha
Indore: Soil Testing Report Expected By May; Construction Set To Begin By April's End For Elevated Corridor From LIG To Navlakha

The work was to start in the first week of March, but the soil test report is yet to come.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 10:02 AM IST
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):

Now, the design work has to be completed by April 20. According to officials, the work will start between April 25 and 30. For this, guidelines have been given to the construction agency. Moreover, traffic will be diverted to ensure that its flow is not disrupted during the construction of the bridge. The PWD is finding alternative routes as the number of vehicles on the BRTS is very high in the morning and evening. The PWD is again getting a survey done regarding the elevated bridge so that technical obstacles can be removed during construction.

As the width of the BRTS is slightly less between LIG to Palasia and also power lines are passing nearby. This work will be completed in ten days. Based on that, an outline for the construction work will be made.

