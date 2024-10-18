Police Seize MD Drugs Worth ₹50 Lakh, Arrest Two In Major Bust In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two men carrying MD drug worth Rs 50 lakh in a SUV were arrested, police said on Thursday. They were reportedly carrying the drugs to UP from Rajasthan. The drug, mobile phones and their car were seized and they are being questioned for their accomplices. DCP (zone-4) Rishikesh Meena said that Sarafa police station in charge and his team were patrolling the area when they spotted a SUV near a water tank in Kasturba area.

Two men were found sitting on front seats. They were identified as Paras Basod, a resident of Aradhna Nagar and Rinku alias Rupesh Chowdhary of Mahawar Nagar area of the city. While the police team was gathering information from them the team grew suspicious of their behavior as they were looking at the rear seat time and again so the officials took a look at the rear seat and recovered a bag from there and found MD drug weighing over 500 grams in the bag.

The accused tried to mislead the police about the drugs but they later informed the officials that they were carrying the drugs from Rajasthan and were going to deliver it to a person in Agra via Gwalior. The value of the drugs is Rs 50 lakh in the international market. The accused are being questioned for their source of drugs and the person whom they were going to deliver it to. Police claimed that it was one of the biggest seizures of the drugs in the city this year.

MD drugs worth Rs 1,800 crore seized from Bhopal

Recently, Gujarat ATS and NCB had seized MD drug worth Rs 1,800 crore from a factory on the outskirts of Bhopal. The joint team had also arrested two men from there. It was claimed that it was the biggest seizure of the drugs in the state. Another factory was found manufacturing MD drugs in Meghnagar in Jhabua.