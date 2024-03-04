Police Jan Samvad Held At 36 Places; Palda Area Unsafe For Women Staff, Factory Owner Tells CP      

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Safety of women employees working in the Palda industrial area and rising incidents of thefts and chain and mobile phone snatching in Mangal Murti Nagar and adjoining areas were the two important points raised during the Police Jan Samvad programme at Mangal Murti Nagar in the Bhanwarkuan area on Sunday.

A factory owner complained to Commissioner of Police (CP) Rakesh Gupta that anti-socials consume liquor, play cards in an open area, and roam around, creating an atmosphere of unease and terror among women in the industrial area in Palda particularly in the evening. He complained that this leads to a sense of insecurity among women employees of factories in the area while going home after finishing their work in the evening.

The factory owner informed the commissioner that they had complained to the Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge, but no action had been taken. On this, the additional DCP said that the concerned police station had received a complaint about such incidents, and they are investigating it. They had also received complaints against the labourers working in the nearby factories. In response, police patrolling was increased in the area, but there are some dark spots that need lighting, and the camera installation in the area is also minimal, which makes the area favourable for miscreants.

The commissioner patiently heard what was being said and emphasised that this is not a public dialogue but a call for public safety. This direct public communication aims to create fear of the police among goons, scoundrels, and anti-social elements while increasing the sense of security and trust in the police among the common people. The CP was accompanied by DCP Aditya Mishra, additional DCP Abhinay Vishwakarma, Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Rajkumar Yadav and other police officers.

The ‘Jan Samvad’ programme was organised across the city on Sunday between 12 pm and 2 pm for public interaction and to listen to their complaints and suggestions about any particular problem. It was organised at 36 different places under all the police station areas in the presence of DCP, additional DCP, ACP, police station in-charge of the concerned area, in which more than 3,500 citizens, public representatives, and dignitaries were present.

During the programme, police officers discussed and resolved security-related issues with the public, and suggestions were received to ensure order. People complained that the crime rate has increased in the city with an increase in housebreaking, robbery, theft, mobile phone and chain snatching incidents in the past few days, creating a rising fear of insecurity among the people. The commissioner listened to their problems, provided instructions for resolution, and encouraged people to inform the police about any such incidents.

Complaint made regarding unreturned security deposit

Two girls complained to the CP that they have been living in a PG on Bholaram Ustad Marg for the last 8 months. The owner has sold the PG to another person who is now demanding security money from the 28 girls residing in the hostel. They said that the previous owner has not returned the security deposit of the hostel residents amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh and has also switched off his mobile phone. The commissioner assured them and instructed his subordinate officers to look into the matter.