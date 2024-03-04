 Indore: First Home For Deaf And Dumb Orphan Girls Inaugurated 
Additionally, a smart class was inaugurated for deaf and dumb girls in the organisation, enhancing their educational experience and providing them with a better learning environment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 07:53 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Women and Child Development (WCD) minister Nirmala Bhuriya inaugurated a home for deaf and dumb orphan girls, managed by Anand Service Society, behind Baradari Road at Limbodagari Aurobindo Hospital during her visit to Indore on Sunday.

Under the Vatsalya Yojana mission, the minister disbursed a cheque of Rs 3 crore 15 lakh 76 thousand, benefiting 788 girls and boys. Each recipient will receive 4,000 per month for duration of nine months.

The chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee Pallavi Porwal stated that this is the first home for deaf and dumb orphans, there are many schools for teaching these people but no such place to make it a home.

This will help them to enhance and grow in the guidance of organisation.  The programme was attended by notable figures including Vishal Nadkarni, joint director of Women and Child Development Department, Ramniwas Budholia, district program officer of WCD, Suchita Tirkey, joint director of the Social Justice Department, Pallavi Porwal, chairman of the Child Welfare Committee, and various other distinguished citizens.

