 Police Crackdown On Kanjar Campsites In Alot: No Culprits Found
Police Crackdown On Kanjar Campsites In Alot: No Culprits Found

No women were present during the raid; only small children were found, offering no information about the Kanjars' whereabouts.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 21, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
Police Crackdown On Kanjar Campsites In Alot: No Culprits Found | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): In response to a surge in theft incidents, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan police orchestrated a joint raid at 6:00 am in three Kanjar campsites in Rajasthan. The collaborative effort involved personnel from Ratlam Police and Jhalawar Police, alongside local authorities including Alot SDO Sabera Ansari, Alot police station in-charge Dinesh Bhojak, and others.

Persistent thefts and robberies by Kanjars in the Alot area have posed a significant challenge for law enforcement. Originating from Rajasthan, these individuals are implicated in crimes across MP, with the involvement of Kanjars from Arnia and Tokda villages. Local authorities have been on the lookout for these impoverished individuals for an extended period.

During the joint police operation, the Kanjars from all three villages managed to evade capture, leaving behind vacant dwellings. No women were present during the raid; only small children were found, offering no information about the Kanjars' whereabouts.

Ratlam Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar Lodha clarified that the operation was in response to the escalating crime rates in the area. While the Kanjars escaped this time, law enforcement remains committed to future actions to curb theft and criminal activities, ensuring the safety of the community.

