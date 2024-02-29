PM Modi To Virtually Inaugurate Lata Memorial Auditorium Today |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): PM Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the newly built Lata Mangeshkar Memorial Auditorium built at a cost of Rs 28 cr and perform bhoomi pujan of Rs 186 cr. Plug & Play Readymade Garments Park in the city on Thursday. The flagship event of the State will be held through video-conferencing at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal.

The programme is being done under ‘Developed India and Developed Madhya Pradesh’ drive. Under this, the inauguration and foundation stone laying programme of various schemes and projects is to be organised on Thursday.

On this occasion, programmes will be held at nine places in the district from 4 pm onwards. More than 40,000 citizens will participate in these programmes. In the district, the main programme will be organized at the newly constructed auditorium located in Rajendra Nagar with MP Shankar Lalwani being the chief guest.

The statue of famous playback singer late Lata Mangeshkar will also be unveiled here. Besides, there will also be inauguration/bhoomi pujan of 300 development works costing more than Rs 50 crore recommended by Lalwani. The bhoomi pujan of plug and play Readymade Park costing Rs 186 crore will also be done.

The facility will be located in the Readymade Garments Complex in Pardeshipura area. There will be an industrial park dedicated to plug and play units for readymade garments where 212 production units will be given place.

There will also be facilities like 48 accessories shops, 88 sales offices along with industries, multipurpose hall, bank, ATM, cafeteria, kitchen, lift, parking and crèche, primary health care centre etc. The total area of the park will be 2.10 hectares. The industrial units set up in the park will provide employment to 2,000 youth.