PM Modi To Address ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Madhya Pradesh’ Programme Virtually Today

PM Narendra Modi | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Viksit Bharat, Viksit Madhya Pradesh programme on Thursday through video conferencing. In the programme, Modi will lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth more than Rs 16,961 crores.

The programme will begin at 4 pm on Thursday. The development projects to be unveiled relate to railways, electricity, road works, water supply, industries etc. He will also inaugurate the Cyber tehsil project.

The irrigation projects, whose foundation stone will be laid by Modi, is valued at Rs 5,500 crore. With the help of the irrigation projects, the agricultural land in Dindori, Anuppur, and Mandala districts will be irrigated. It is also expected to increase the electricity supply and eradicate the scarcity of drinking water.

Meanwhile, the railway projects slated to be unveiled by Modi are worth Rs 2,200 crore, which are aimed at enhancing rail connectivity at the Jhansi-Jakhlone division, and the Dhaura-Aagasod route.

Additionally, the coal sector projects will be unveiled by him too, which are worth more than Rs 1000 crores.