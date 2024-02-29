 PM Modi To Address ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Madhya Pradesh’ Programme Virtually Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalPM Modi To Address ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Madhya Pradesh’ Programme Virtually Today

PM Modi To Address ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Madhya Pradesh’ Programme Virtually Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Viksit Bharat, Viksit Madhya Pradesh programme on Thursday through video conferencing.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 07:34 AM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Viksit Bharat, Viksit Madhya Pradesh programme on Thursday through video conferencing. In the programme, Modi will lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth more than Rs 16,961 crores.

The programme will begin at 4 pm on Thursday. The development projects to be unveiled relate to railways, electricity, road works, water supply, industries etc. He will also inaugurate the Cyber tehsil project.

Read Also
MP: PM Modi To Inaugurate ₹1,393 Cr Coalfield Projects On Feb 29
article-image

The irrigation projects, whose foundation stone will be laid by Modi, is valued at Rs 5,500 crore. With the help of the irrigation projects, the agricultural land in Dindori, Anuppur, and Mandala districts will be irrigated. It is also expected to increase the electricity supply and eradicate the scarcity of drinking water.

Meanwhile, the railway projects slated to be unveiled by Modi are worth Rs 2,200 crore, which are aimed at enhancing rail connectivity at the Jhansi-Jakhlone division, and the Dhaura-Aagasod route.

Additionally, the coal sector projects will be unveiled by him too, which are worth more than Rs 1000 crores.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gridlock Woes: Haphazard Parking Outside Hospitals A Daily Ordeal For Commuters

Gridlock Woes: Haphazard Parking Outside Hospitals A Daily Ordeal For Commuters

Bhopal Master Plan: ‘New Master Plan Will Be Inadequate If Prepared Using Previous Data’

Bhopal Master Plan: ‘New Master Plan Will Be Inadequate If Prepared Using Previous Data’

Tomar Keen To Contest LS polls From Morena; Prahlad Wants Jabalpur Seat

Tomar Keen To Contest LS polls From Morena; Prahlad Wants Jabalpur Seat

Lok Sabha Election: Kamal Nath Episode May Damage Congress In Chhindwara

Lok Sabha Election: Kamal Nath Episode May Damage Congress In Chhindwara

State Govt Partially Amends Age Limits For Admission To Pre-Primary & Primary Classes

State Govt Partially Amends Age Limits For Admission To Pre-Primary & Primary Classes