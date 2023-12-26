PM Hands Over Cheque Of Rs 224 Crore To Hukumchand Workers Virtually | A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday handed over cheque worth about Rs 224 crore dues of the 4800 Hukumchand Mill workers to the official liquidator and heads of Labour Union of Hukumchand Mill virtually in 'Mazdooron Ka Hit Mazdooron Ko Samarpit' programme held at Kankeshwari Ground.

PM Modi in his virtual address said that today's programme is the result of years of penance of labourers. It is the result of many years of their dreams and resolutions. "I firmly believe that our labourer families will shower their blessings upon the new team of the double-engine government," he said.

He also remembered former Prime Minister and BJP veteran Bharat Ratna Atal Bihar Vajpayee and said, "Today's event is also special because today is the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji and good governance day. We all know Atal ji's relationship with Madhya Pradesh, his affinity."

Referring to the handing over the cheques of Rs 224 crore, the Prime Minister said, "Today a cheque of Rs 224 crore has been handed over as a symbolic gesture. This amount will reach the labourers in the coming days. I know you have faced many challenges.

But now the dawn of a golden future is in front of you." "I have always said that for me, the biggest four castes are poor, youth, women and farmers. The Madhya Pradesh government has taken significant steps to transform the lives of the poor. Our priority is to respect and empower the poor and deprived," he said. He also pointed out that Indore, which is famous for cleanliness and taste, has been a leader in many fields.

"The textile industry here has played an important role in the development of Indore. A large area of Madhya Pradesh is famous for its natural beauty and its historical heritage. Many cities of the state including Indore are becoming inspiring examples of balance between development and environment," Modi underlined.

"The state government is working rapidly to fulfill the resolutions and guarantees given by us during the elections. To ensure the reach of government schemes to every beneficiary, 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' is also reaching every place in Madhya Pradesh. "Due to elections, this journey has started with some delay in Madhya Pradesh.

But within a few days of its start from Ujjain, more than 600 programs related to this have been organised, lakhs of people are getting direct benefits from this Yatra," he said. He also mentioned about the importance of Maharaja Tukoji Rao Holkar Cloth Market here, the Holkars establishing the first cotton mill in the city and the popularity of Malwa cotton.

At that time, the rates of cotton used to be set by Indore and this place was compared with Manchester (a textile industry hub of the UK), he said. That was the golden period of Indore's textiles scene but it was neglected by the previous governments, Modi said.

He gave examples of Asia's largest operational Gobar-Dhan (bio-CNG) plant and the development of the electric vehicles charging infrastructure in the city. PM Modi also mentioned about laying the foundation stone for a 60 MW solar power plant in Jalood, which will help the Indore Municipal Corporation to save Rs 4 crore per month in electricity bills.

Referring to the use of 'green bonds' in an attempt to arrange funds for the plant, he said it will ensure participation of the people in protecting nature. The prime minister also said the state government is working to fulfil guarantees offered during the recent assembly polls.

Addressing the gathering MLA from Indore 1, Kailash Vijayvargiya, said, "I think that nowhere in world history would there have been such a big movement of workers as Hukumchand Mill workers have done." He also praised state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, saying that after taking the oath, the CM signed the first file for the welfare of the labourers of Indore.

"He did so as the CM is the son of a labourer and understands the pain of the labourers," Vijayvargiya said. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav also addressed in the programme. He said, “I am very happy for this decision of state government. I also request the CM to announce opening of some institution for Kabaddi players and organizing of Olympic sports tournaments in the city.”