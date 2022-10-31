Pithampur: Thousands celebrate Chhath Puja

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): Families from Bihar and eastern UP thronged Sector 3 Bagdun Talab, Sanjay Reservoir and Kankarpura Pond in Mhowgaon to celebrate Chhath Puja on Sunday at Pithampur On the beat of the dhol, the songs of Chhath Mata resonated and a series of fireworks started. Also, the setting sun was worshipped.

Famous Bhojpuri and Maithili bhajan singer Maithli Thakur of Bihar gave her performance. Thousands of families attended the Bhajan Sandhya at Pithampur Sanjay Reservoir Pond.

In the evening, a large number of women, men, youth and children arrived at Kankarpura pond for worship. It was like a fair here. As soon as the sun started setting, everyone started offering water. Small pits were made on the banks of the pond. Offerings of jaggery kheer and roti were also given.

Women also observe a 36-hour waterless fast for Chhath Mata. In the morning, dishes were prepared in the houses. In the evening, carrying all the dishes and plates adorned with worship material, families reached the lake shore. After worshipping, they offered prayers to the Sun God. Arghya will be offered to the rising sun on Monday. Along with this, women will also break the waterless fast.

In Pithampur, Dhar MLA Neena Verma, Pithampur Municipality President Kavita Sanjay Vaishnav, Sanjay Vaishnav Pintu Jaiswal, local MLA Tourism Minister Usha Thakur etc were present.