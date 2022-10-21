e-Paper Get App
ATM guard killed by robber in Pithampur

ATM guard killed by robber in Pithampur

The recording shows that only one person was trying to break open the ATM.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 21, 2022, 08:35 PM IST
article-image
Pithampur (Mhow): Gajraj Singh of Royal Resident Colony Mhow Pitampur Road , Pithampur, was murdered late at night on Mhow-Neemuch Road. He was posted at an ATM near State Bank of India on Pithampur Industrial Area Main Road.

City Superintendent of Police Tarunendra Singh Baghel said that Singh was on duty at the ATM near the State Bank of India branch located on the main road. Around 3 o'clock in the night, a person was trying to cut to ATM with a saw. Singh was killed while trying to prevent it. The police said that recording of CCTVs installed at the spot and the ATM had been obtained. The recording shows that only one person was trying to break open the ATM. He later killed Singh with his tool.

As the news about the incident spread, locals blocked the road in the morning demanding immediate arrest of the accused. This led to a long jam in both directions.

SP Aditya Pratap Singh, ASP Devendra Patidar, Crime Branch of Dhar visited the spot. The SP has deployed four teams to nab the accused. The deceased Gajraj Singh Gaur, age 55 years had three daughters.

The police have recovered tools including gas cutter from the spot.

