Pithampur (Mhow): Cleanliness campaign by National Service Scheme

Pithampur (Mhow): Cleanliness campaign by National Service Scheme

The campaign began from October 2 and will end on October 31.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 11:07 PM IST
Pithampur (Mhow): A cleanliness campaign is being run by the National Service Scheme Unit of Government College, Pithampur. The campaign began from October 2 and will end on October 31, under which a cleanliness programme was conducted in the campus by the students of the college and it was requested by the students.

It has been called to spread awareness about cleanliness work in the neighbourhood and cleanliness run by the Government of India.

The programme was conducted by National Service Scheme Programme Officer, Prof Arvind Kumar. Dr Vinod Khatri, Dr Anita Malviya, Dr Sanjay Prasad, Dr Sanghamitra Absare, Dr Ritu George made important contribution to the college.

