Mhow: Cantonment Board’s general assembly held

Mhow(Madhya Pradesh): Cantonment Board's General Assembly was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Board President Brigadier Joy Biswas. In the meeting, many development works were discussed, resolutions passed and proposals placed. Board CEO Rajendra Jagtap placed more than 50 proposals. The members of the board accepted the proposals in the meeting, mainly the members of the board voted against encroached land in the cantonment area of the.

An action plan has been made to develop for the purpose of occupation and their protection. About 50 acres of land is lying in pieces in the Mhow cantonment area. Proposal to change it has been passed. The proposal will be sent to the Central Command Lucknow Office. Superintendent Satish Aggarwal said that there is a need for common citizens in Mhow cantonment area. Keeping in view the purpose of convenience and development, the proposal for change of cantonment land has been approved by the Cantonment Board in the meeting.

For example, land conversion by the Cantonment Board for carrying out development works on the land of Azad Maidan. A proposal to do this was sent, after it is approved, a mandapam is being built on the ground where the citizens can use it for their family's social work, marriage and other family functions. Common citizens will get good facilities at minimal cost. Similarly, to solve the water problem of the lower settlement by converting the land of Azad Maidan, the Cantonment Board has a water tank there. By making a sampwell, permanent settlement of low-lying diesel problems can be done.

Apart from this, a proposal to increase pensioners DA has also been passed, as well as the proposal of new recruitment has also been approved in the board meeting. Amit Vyas, engineer of the Cantonment Board, said that according to the order of the government, 23 mobile towers will be installed in the cantonment area. No tower will be installed in urban areas and 14 mobile towers will be installed on the vacant lands of the military area.

With this, the Central government and the Cantonment Board will get a revenue of more than Rs 1 crore, in which the Cantonment Board will get Rs 33 lakh, the Central government will get the mobile tower. After installation of the mobile tower, network problem of Mhow area will come to an end. Vyas said that the old towers will be removed. There are towers on houses and fines will be collected from them.