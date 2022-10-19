Mhow: Artisans making idols, diyas for Diwali hard-pressed for time

MHOW: Only three days are left for the Diwali festival to begin. Artisans making earthen lamps and Lakshmi idols have been preparing them since last month. But they have suffered a lot due to unseasonal rains this year. Thousands of diyas and idols kept for drying have been damaged.

In Dharnaka and Kishanganj, more than 20 artisans are engaged in preparing the idol day and night. Every day 30 to 40 thousand diyas are being prepared in Mhow tehsil.

In Dharnaka, the Prajapati family has been making earthen toys and idols of Lakshmi and lamps to illuminate the courtyard of the house, on Diwali for the past several years. This time also, women, girls, men and children of the family are engaged in preparing lamps and other materials on Diwali.

The artisans told that every day a family is making about 1,500 to 2 thousand diyas.

Shekhar Prajapati, an artisan said that they had started making the diyas and the idols in September and were keeping the idols and diyas out in the open for drying but the unseasonal rain has damaged

a huge number of diyas and idols. This means that this year lamps and idols will not be ready in time as per the demand. Diyas are supplied throughout the district from Dharnaka and Kishanganj areas.

