e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMhow: More than 60 illegal shops demolished in Pithampur

Mhow: More than 60 illegal shops demolished in Pithampur

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 12:09 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

PITHAMPUR (MHOW): More than 60 illegal shops selling meat set up near Indorama were demolished in a joint action by the district administration and Pithampur Municipality on Tuesday.

This action was taken in view of repeated complaints by the residents of the area about the unhygienic conditions prevailing there and the foul smell emanating from the area. To ensure that the shop owners do not lose their livelihood an alternate place near Madlauda has been given to these shop owners. Municipality's CMO Dr Madhu Saxena, naib tehsildar Hitesh Bhausar along with the police station in-charge Anand Tiwari were present during the demolition drive.

These shops were operating on the land of the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation for years and it is a moot point why the corporation did not take any steps to remove them.

Two days ago a similar demolition drive was carried out wherein thousands of square feet of government land were freed of illegal construction.

Read Also
Pithampur: Youth dies in factory mishap
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Dhar: CM Chouhan felicitates PHE on success of Jal Jeevan Mission in Dhar district

Dhar: CM Chouhan felicitates PHE on success of Jal Jeevan Mission in Dhar district

Guna: Convict released after 10-years in jail again booked for murder

Guna: Convict released after 10-years in jail again booked for murder

Khargone: Irregularities found in factories, Rs 42 lakh tobacco seized

Khargone: Irregularities found in factories, Rs 42 lakh tobacco seized

MP: Cotton traders call off strike against Mandi tax

MP: Cotton traders call off strike against Mandi tax

Dhar: MP Transco uses new RIP bushings in transformer at Kukshi substation

Dhar: MP Transco uses new RIP bushings in transformer at Kukshi substation