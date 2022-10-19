Mhow: More than 60 illegal shops demolished in Pithampur

PITHAMPUR (MHOW): More than 60 illegal shops selling meat set up near Indorama were demolished in a joint action by the district administration and Pithampur Municipality on Tuesday.

This action was taken in view of repeated complaints by the residents of the area about the unhygienic conditions prevailing there and the foul smell emanating from the area. To ensure that the shop owners do not lose their livelihood an alternate place near Madlauda has been given to these shop owners. Municipality's CMO Dr Madhu Saxena, naib tehsildar Hitesh Bhausar along with the police station in-charge Anand Tiwari were present during the demolition drive.

These shops were operating on the land of the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation for years and it is a moot point why the corporation did not take any steps to remove them.

Two days ago a similar demolition drive was carried out wherein thousands of square feet of government land were freed of illegal construction.

