Pithampur: Youth dies in factory mishap

Representative Image

Pithampur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Amit Sharma, a 22-year-old youth died in an accident inside the factory of Eicher Motors Company located in Sector 1 in Pithampur Industrial Area. He was working as a trainee in the company. On Tuesday, the youth was undertaking training in the second shift while working on a machine.

Madhya Pradesh Industrial Health and Safety Officer Rajesh Yadav said that the industrial health and safety department has begun an investigation into the matter after which further action will be taken. Pithampur police station in-charge Lokesh Singh Bhadoria said that the victim was first taken to a private hospital in Indore.

The family and relatives of the deceased have expressed great displeasure in the way the company renders training to its employees. After the death of the youth, questions have been raised on many points including the security arrangements in the factory.

The manager of the factory is not ready to talk about anything in this regard. Many are of the opinion that a little negligence became the cause of death of a young staff member.

Read Also Pithampur civic body to honour best institutions