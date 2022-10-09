Pithampur civic body to honour best institutions

Representative Photo |

Pithampur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): All hotels, restaurants, schools, hospitals, government offices, business associations, as well as residents' associations in the Pithampur Municipality area will be assessed for double dustbins, toilet arrangements, and urinals under ‘Swachh Survekshan 2023.’

The team of the municipality will inspect the amenities and facilities including the proper disposal of hazardous waste. Chief Municipal Officer Dr Madhu Saxena said that a team of the municipality will examine these institutions and prepare a report.

On the basis of the numbers given by the team, the first three participants will be honoured with a certificate of appreciation. Health officer B S Mahte said that the results of Utkarsh ranking will be announced on October 30.

