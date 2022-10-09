e-Paper Get App
HomeIndorePithampur civic body to honour best institutions

Pithampur civic body to honour best institutions

Swachh Survekshan 2023

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 09, 2022, 02:07 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Follow us on

Pithampur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): All hotels, restaurants, schools, hospitals, government offices, business associations, as well as residents' associations  in the Pithampur Municipality area will be assessed for double dustbins, toilet arrangements, and urinals under ‘Swachh Survekshan 2023.’

The team of the municipality will inspect the amenities and facilities including the proper disposal of hazardous waste. Chief Municipal Officer Dr Madhu Saxena said that a team of the municipality will examine these institutions and prepare a report.

On the basis of the numbers given by the team, the first three participants will be honoured with a certificate of appreciation. Health officer B S Mahte said that the results of Utkarsh ranking will be announced on October 30.

Read Also
Pithampur: Sector 1 police station gets ISO Award
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Ravana’s effigies set on fire for 3rd consecutive day

Ujjain: Ravana’s effigies set on fire for 3rd consecutive day

Ujjain: Electrician’s widow makes video appeal to CM for help 

Ujjain: Electrician’s widow makes video appeal to CM for help 

Ujjain: Villagers demonstrating against police inaction lathi-charged

Ujjain: Villagers demonstrating against police inaction lathi-charged

Ujjain: 18 shops of Freeganj Sabji Mandi looted

Ujjain: 18 shops of Freeganj Sabji Mandi looted

Ujjain: Four cabinet ministers, top  babus review preparations

Ujjain: Four cabinet ministers, top  babus review preparations