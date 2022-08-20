e-Paper Get App

Pithampur: Rs 6 lakh poppy husk, SUV seized, two arrested

On receiving information, personnel of police station Sagor blocked the road and intercepted the vehicle and interrogated the driver.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 12:07 AM IST
article-image

Pithampur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Sagor police arrested two accused and confiscated one-and-a-half quintals of poppy husk priced at Rs 6 lakh and a pick-up vehicle costing Rs 12 lakh.

The police had received information that two smugglers named Manak Ram Dewasi resident of Jodhpur Rajasthan and Gopal Meena resident of Mandsaur Madhya Pradesh would be smuggling the narcotic in a Mahindra Bolero pickup vehicle number MP14-GC-1723 via Sagor on the Neemuch fourlane road.

On receiving information, personnel of police station Sagor blocked the road and intercepted the vehicle and interrogated the driver. Black plastic bags filled with the narcotic substance were found in the vehicle. After registering an offence under Section 8/15 NDPS Act the two accused were presented in the court in Dhar and taken on police remand for further interrogation.

Read Also
Mhow: Programme held on Akhand Bharat Sankalp Diwas
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndorePithampur: Rs 6 lakh poppy husk, SUV seized, two arrested

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: CGST busts fake invoice rackets

Mumbai: CGST busts fake invoice rackets

2006 Mumbai train blasts: ATS calls convict’s plea for reinvestigation ‘dilatory tactic’

2006 Mumbai train blasts: ATS calls convict’s plea for reinvestigation ‘dilatory tactic’

Mumbai: Record or no record, it is the high that matters, say Govindas

Mumbai: Record or no record, it is the high that matters, say Govindas

Mumbai: After 2-year gap, Dahi Handi reaches 'heights' of festivity

Mumbai: After 2-year gap, Dahi Handi reaches 'heights' of festivity

BJP goes selective on deaths of Sadhus in Rajasthan

BJP goes selective on deaths of Sadhus in Rajasthan