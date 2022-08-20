Pithampur: Rs 6 lakh poppy husk, SUV seized, two arrested

Pithampur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Sagor police arrested two accused and confiscated one-and-a-half quintals of poppy husk priced at Rs 6 lakh and a pick-up vehicle costing Rs 12 lakh.

The police had received information that two smugglers named Manak Ram Dewasi resident of Jodhpur Rajasthan and Gopal Meena resident of Mandsaur Madhya Pradesh would be smuggling the narcotic in a Mahindra Bolero pickup vehicle number MP14-GC-1723 via Sagor on the Neemuch fourlane road.

On receiving information, personnel of police station Sagor blocked the road and intercepted the vehicle and interrogated the driver. Black plastic bags filled with the narcotic substance were found in the vehicle. After registering an offence under Section 8/15 NDPS Act the two accused were presented in the court in Dhar and taken on police remand for further interrogation.

