e-Paper Get App

Mhow: Programme held on Akhand Bharat Sankalp Diwas

More than one thousand students took part in the examination organised on Akhand Bharat Sankalp Diwas. Prizes were given to the winning children.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 12:02 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On Friday, an Akhand Bharat Sankalp Diwas programme was organised in the local Uttam Vatika. District student chief Rohit Gaur also participated in the programme by making a PowerPoint presentation on Akhand Bharat.

More than one thousand students took part in the examination organised on Akhand Bharat Sankalp Diwas. Prizes were given to the winning children.

Children's doctor Dr Ram Ashish Shukla was also present as the chief guest. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's District Activist Ravi Dholia and Sah Nagar Karyawah Umashankar Saini were also specially present.

Read Also
Mhow: Army officers counsel KV students on defence career
article-image
HomeIndoreMhow: Programme held on Akhand Bharat Sankalp Diwas

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: CGST busts fake invoice rackets

Mumbai: CGST busts fake invoice rackets

2006 Mumbai train blasts: ATS calls convict’s plea for reinvestigation ‘dilatory tactic’

2006 Mumbai train blasts: ATS calls convict’s plea for reinvestigation ‘dilatory tactic’

Mumbai: Record or no record, it is the high that matters, say Govindas

Mumbai: Record or no record, it is the high that matters, say Govindas

Mumbai: After 2-year gap, Dahi Handi reaches 'heights' of festivity

Mumbai: After 2-year gap, Dahi Handi reaches 'heights' of festivity

BJP goes selective on deaths of Sadhus in Rajasthan

BJP goes selective on deaths of Sadhus in Rajasthan