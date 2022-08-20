Mhow: Programme held on Akhand Bharat Sankalp Diwas

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On Friday, an Akhand Bharat Sankalp Diwas programme was organised in the local Uttam Vatika. District student chief Rohit Gaur also participated in the programme by making a PowerPoint presentation on Akhand Bharat.

More than one thousand students took part in the examination organised on Akhand Bharat Sankalp Diwas. Prizes were given to the winning children.

Children's doctor Dr Ram Ashish Shukla was also present as the chief guest. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's District Activist Ravi Dholia and Sah Nagar Karyawah Umashankar Saini were also specially present.