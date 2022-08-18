Mhow: Army officers counsel KV students on defence career

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya Mhow visited MCTE for a career counselling and motivational talk on defence services. An inspiring presentation was given by Major Ranjit Singh and Lt.Col Sophia Qureshi. Lt Col Sophia motivated the girls for an exciting career opportunity in defence. Students were briefed about how they can prepare themselves for Permanent Commissioned Services and Short Service Commission. All the queries were answered by the officers and their experiences were also shared. Students were escorted by teachers.

