e-Paper Get App

Mhow: Army officers counsel KV students on defence career

All the queries were answered by the officers and their experiences were also shared. Students were escorted by teachers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 12:37 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya Mhow visited MCTE for a career counselling and motivational talk on defence services. An inspiring presentation was given by Major Ranjit Singh and Lt.Col Sophia Qureshi. Lt Col Sophia motivated the girls for an exciting career opportunity in defence. Students were briefed about how they can prepare themselves for Permanent Commissioned Services and Short Service Commission. All the queries were answered by the officers and their experiences were also shared. Students were escorted by teachers.

Read Also
Bhopal: Expedite Global Skill Park construction, says minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreMhow: Army officers counsel KV students on defence career

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Ivory tusk, ambergris worth crores seized; 4 held

Thane: Ivory tusk, ambergris worth crores seized; 4 held

Mumbai: 1.06 lakh passengers travelled by Western Railway's AC local on August 16

Mumbai: 1.06 lakh passengers travelled by Western Railway's AC local on August 16

Mumbai: No food deliveries in plastic boxes

Mumbai: No food deliveries in plastic boxes

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped, major reshuffle in BJP parliamentary panel

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped, major reshuffle in BJP parliamentary panel

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, August 18, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, August 18, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...
epaper
Do you wish to receive daily Epaper on your WhatsApp for FREE?
NO
Yes