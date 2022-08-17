Bhopal: Expedite Global Skill Park construction, says minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia

Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Technical education and skill development minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia reviewed progress of Global Skill Park being constructed at Narela Shankari. Scindia stressed on expediting the construction work of the international-level Park and directed the officers concerned to monitor the progress on a regular basis.

She said that the structure work of Global Skill park has been almost completed. Scindia instructed the authorities to construct a warehouse within a week so that material stock could be done. Scindia emphasized that this project is the dream project of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the park should be built in such a manner that it becomes an example before other states.

Scindia added that to save energy, motion sensors should be used. The arrangements like biodiversity, athletic turf, Indoor hall should be ensured in cent percent manner.

Moreover, Scindia insisted that pioneering techniques should be incorporated to train youths as per market demand. Director Skill Development and CEO Global Skill Park Harjinder Singh informed about development schemes. This review meeting was 15th meeting held on Tuesday.