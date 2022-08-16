Dewas: Yashodhara Raje Scindia hoists flag, inspects parade on I-Day

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The 75th Independence Day was celebrated with full gaiety and dignity in the district. The main function was organised at the Police Parade Ground at the district headquarters and the minister of sports and youth welfare and the minister in-charge of the district, Yashodhara Raje Scindia took the salute by hoisting the flag.

Scindia inspected the parade riding a white gypsy accompanied by district collector Chandramouli Shukla, SP Dr Shivdayal Singh.

After inspecting the parade, Scindia read out CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's message to the people of the state.

This was followed by three joy fires by the armed forces. An attractive march past was held led by Parade Commander Jagdish Patil.

Principal district judge Prabhat Kumar Mishra, District Panchayat CEO Parkash Singh Chouhan, additional collector Mahendra Singh Kavache, ASP Manjit Singh Chawla, mayor Geeta Agrawal and other public representatives, municipal commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan and others were present on the occasion.

Officers, and employees who did excellent work honored

In the main function, the officers and employees who did excellent and meritorious work were awarded. On Independence Day, programs were organised in the district at the development block, tehsil, city council and gram panchayat level. In which public representatives and villagers enthusiastically participated.

District Women Police Force got first prize in the parade with arms

In the parade with arms, District Women Police Force Dewas got first, CISF Dewas second, SF Battalion Ujjain third and Nagar Seva Band got the incentive award.

KP College stood first

KP College stood first in the non-armed forces parade category, followed by Narayan Vidya Mandir No 1 got second and Chimana Bai School got third prize.

In the cultural program, Dewas School got the first prize, Chimna Bai School got the second, Narayan Vidya Mandir number one got the third prize. In the main function, Ayushi Chauhan was awarded for sword fighting.