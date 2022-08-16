Bhopal: Cycle expedition on 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' concludes at Sudarshan Chakra Corps

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 12-member enthusiastic and spirited Cycle Expedition team from Shahbaaz Division was flagged in by Lieutenant General Vipul Shinghal, Sena Medal, General Officer Commanding, Sudarshan Chakra Corps at Bhopal on Tuesday.

The cycling expedition was undertaken as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav ' celebrations and commenced on August 6th from Pathrota. The team was led by Lieutenant Sanjeet Singh and covered a distance of 514 kilometers through the thick jungles and rugged terrain of Madhya Pradesh.

The cyclists received a warm welcome from the locals en route and acted as a beacon to channel the immeasurable enthusiasm and zeal of the youth.

Speaking on the occasion, Lieutenant General Vipul Shingal, Sena Medal, General Officer Commanding, Sudarshan Chakra Corps stated that the expedition has showcased the adventurer spirit of the Armed Forces amongst the local population, and also motivated them to join the Indian Army. He congratulated all the participants of the Cycling Expedition on successfully completing the expedition.