e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Cycle expedition on 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' concludes at Sudarshan Chakra Corps

The cycling expedition was undertaken as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav ' celebrations and commenced on August 6th from Pathrota.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 02:54 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 12-member enthusiastic and spirited Cycle Expedition team from Shahbaaz Division was flagged in by Lieutenant General Vipul Shinghal, Sena Medal, General Officer Commanding, Sudarshan Chakra Corps at Bhopal on Tuesday.

The cycling expedition was undertaken as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav ' celebrations and commenced on August 6th from Pathrota. The team was led by Lieutenant Sanjeet Singh and covered a distance of 514 kilometers through the thick jungles and rugged terrain of Madhya Pradesh.

The cyclists received a warm welcome from the locals en route and acted as a beacon to channel the immeasurable enthusiasm and zeal of the youth.

Speaking on the occasion, Lieutenant General Vipul Shingal, Sena Medal, General Officer Commanding, Sudarshan Chakra Corps stated that the expedition has showcased the adventurer spirit of the Armed Forces amongst the local population, and also motivated them to join the Indian Army. He congratulated all the participants of the Cycling Expedition on successfully completing the expedition.

Read Also
Bhopal: State sees 110 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 847
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Cycle expedition on 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' concludes at Sudarshan Chakra Corps

RECENT STORIES

Spinner Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar for Zimbabwe series

Spinner Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar for Zimbabwe series

'US fuelling conflicts all over the world': Russian President Putin condemns America on Ukraine,...

'US fuelling conflicts all over the world': Russian President Putin condemns America on Ukraine,...

Mumbai updates: Waterlogging slows traffic in city, suburbs

Mumbai updates: Waterlogging slows traffic in city, suburbs

Amul raises milk prices by Rs 2 over rising input costs; check new rates here

Amul raises milk prices by Rs 2 over rising input costs; check new rates here

'This is all a Praful Patel trick': CoA chairman Ranjit Bajaj on FIFA ban on AIFF

'This is all a Praful Patel trick': CoA chairman Ranjit Bajaj on FIFA ban on AIFF