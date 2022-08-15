Bhopal: State sees 110 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 847

Coronavirus |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,52,310 on Monday after the detection of 110 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,763, a health official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 1.9 per cent, he added.

The recovery count increased by 162 and touched 10,40,700, leaving the state with 847 active cases, the official informed.

With 5,662 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,98,14,627, he added.

A government release said 12,66,73,721 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 576 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,52,310, new cases 110, death toll 10,763, recoveries 10,40,700, active cases 847 number of tests so far 2,98,14,627.