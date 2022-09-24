Pithampur police arrest 5 fake journalists including 2 women

Representative Photo |

Pithampur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): For a long time in Pithampur Industrial Area, the Gorkha way of extorting money by intimidating businessmen including industrial establishments and other types of businessmen has been going on. Five fake journalists including two women were arrested and a case was registered against them under Section 384 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police station in-charge Lokesh Singh Bhadauria said that on the complaint of some businessmen, a group of fake journalists had come to the area to collect money. On the complaint of those people, two women and five men from a vehicle (MP09CT2482), were held on which hooter was installed. The fake journalists went to auto dealers, hoteliers, licensed liquor contractors and other people and intimidated them by reporting the issue on the media with video inputs.

Pithampur police station in-charge Bhadauria said that two women and five men who posed as fake journalists were doing illegal recovery work in Pithampur Mhow and surrounding areas for the last 3 months. The police said that all these are illiterate persons, some studied till fifth standard, some work in tea shops, some do sewing work, some do video recording in marriage ceremonies.

A woman named Pushpa Yadav has been identified as their leader, who used to send all of them to such places as fake journalists, where wrongdoing, speculative gambling, liquor trade thrive. Here the whole team used to be deployed and a policeman's son and a woman named Garima employed to video record the moments were also used to be present. The accused were arrested and produced in court where they were granted bail.

