Pithampur cops solve murder case in 24 hours

Pithampur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Santosh son of Chhotelal Khatik was murdered by an unknown accused by slitting his throat with a sharp weapon on September 13 near the Bagdun pond located in the Bagdun police station area.

The police have arrested Ravi Solanki, a resident of Kheda Sagor in connection with this murder. Solanki told the police that he killed Santosh as he had a suspicion that his mother had illicit relations with Santosh.

Ever since the murder the police were on the lookout for the accused and had checked CCTV footage from the industrial area and also activated its network of informers.

The police station in charge Anand Tiwari, got information that Ravi Solanki was preparing to flee and had already sent his family to Ujjain. The police team laid siege and nabbed him. Dhar superintendent of police congratulated the whole team for solving the case within 24 hours.