Pithampur: Teen drowns in stepwell, body not found yet

The teenager was identified after his clothes and mobile were recovered from the spot.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 12:59 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Pithampur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old teenager died due to drowning in a stepwell near the auto testing track under Sagore police station. The teenager was identified after his clothes and mobile were recovered from the spot.

On the basis of mobile phones, the parents of the teenager were called to the spot. As soon as the information was received, Sagor TI Rajendra Bhadauria and the team reached the spot. TI called a special team of the Municipality for the search. The TI said that Sohail alias Golu son of Azad Shah, aged 16 years, Jama Masjid Sagor, along with his three friends had gone to take a bath in the stepwell near the National Automotive Test Tracks ( NATRAX), during which Sohail's foot slipped and he drowned and died. Till the time of writing the news, the body has not been recovered. Sohail was a student of Class 10 and had gone without informing anyone in his house.

