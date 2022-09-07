Mhow: Teacher is one who changes education with time

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Teacher's Day was celebrated at Shri Jai Govind Gopinath High Secondary School. This programme was presided over by the trustee of the Social Service School. Senior doctor Ashok Mewada, the chief guest of the programme said that the school has been engaged in providing higher education to the society from the very beginning. According to the demand of the time, education is being conducted for the children of poor sections and the goal of the organisation is to give good education and for this if needed regular training is being imparted training to teachers from time to time by this school. Teachers were honoured on this occasion. The programme was conducted by Sanjay Amin and Varsha Saxena.

Mhow schools to be named after revolutionaries, says minister Usha Thakur

Tourism and Culture Minister Usha Thakur has said that the government schools of Mhow will be named after the revolutionaries. Along with this information about these revolutionaries will also be told in these schools. She was speaking at a Teacher's Day programme organised at Buddha Vihar of Dr Ambedkar University on Monday. The birth anniversary of these revolutionaries, their achievements and their sacrifices will be told in schools. Books of these 234 revolutionaries will be kept in every school. We will celebrate AmritMahotsav till 2023. Therefore every day the life of a revolutionary will be read and narrated to the children during the prayer so that children know about the revolutionaries. However, the local officials of the education department are not even aware of the minister's statement. Tehsil BEO Bamnia said that there is no information about naming the schools after the revolutionaries.