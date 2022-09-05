Mhow: Digamber Jains celebrate Sugandha Dashami

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Sugandha Dashami festival was celebrated on Monday under the ten-day Paryushan Mahaparva by Digambar Jains.

A padyatra was taken out in the city to mark the occasion. Special decorations were done for the Sugandh Dashami festival on Monday in the Bade temple located on Jain Gali, Terapanth temple on Sanghi Street and Ajmeri temple and Chaityalaya temple on Main Street.

At around 5 pm, a padyatra was taken out from the Bade temple located at Jain Gali. The padyatra passed through Jain Gali, Dreamland, Main Street, Kotwali Chowk, Sanghi Street and ended at Jain Gali.

