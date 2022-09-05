e-Paper Get App
Mhow: Function to honour martyred soldiers

Special guest Commandant Col B B Pun said in his speech that we stand on the border because we have the strength of brave brothers behind us. Lieutenant general (retd) BS Sisodia, Prof DK Sharma, Vice- Chancellor, Ram Kishore were also present.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 08:47 PM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Dr BR Ambedkar Social Science University, Ex-Servicemen Organisation and Mahugaon Cultural Youth Forum jointly organised a function in memory of our brave soldiers.

Those honoured by teacher and the first lady of the university, Dr Archana Sharma and Mhow janpad president Sardar Malviya were 92-year-old Kamala Devi, wife of freedom fighter Shri Vanshi Lal Vishwakarma, daughter-in-law of soldier Narayan Singh martyred in Operation Rakshak, Shyamabai, sister-in-law of martyr Subedar Jagdish Singh in Operation Rakshak.

Parvati Devi, Kamala Devi, Neeru Panchwal, Vimala Devi, Indira Devi, Van Devi, Reena Verma, Kamala Devi Badhu Shaheed Nayab Subedar Kailash, Kusha Devi, Choti Devi, Soran Bai were also felicitated.

