Mhow: Sugandha Dashami to be celebrated today

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Sugandha Dashami festival will be celebrated on Monday as part of the ten-day Paryushan Mahaparva by Digambar Jain Samaj.

A procession will be held in the city in which community members would collectively light incense in the temples. Special decorations will be done with silver ornaments and items on Monday in the city's big temple, Terapanthi temple, Ajmeri temple and Chaityalaya temple.

Simultaneously, at around 4 o'clock in the afternoon, a procession will be taken out from Bade Mandir located on Jain Street. As part of the festival, cultural programmes are being organised for every morning and evening. On the other hand, Pushpdant Bhagwan's Meksh Kalyanak Divas was celebrated in the temples on Sunday. During this morning Mandal Vidhan Puja took place after regular Kalashabhishek. After this Nirvana Ladoo was offered to the Lord.